Chuck Liddell Reveals Shane McMahon Tried To Recruit Him For WWE

Spread the word!













Chuck Liddell’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career may be over, but his professional wrestling career could just be getting started.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Liddell reveals he used to party with Shane McMahon, a top WWE executive and son of professional wrestling tycoon Vince McMahon, and Shane actually tried recruiting him for WWE in the past.

“I used to hang out with Shane McMahon every once in a while, we would go out and party sometimes,” Liddell said. “And he said ‘If you’re ever seriously interested about coming over we should talk.’ I love fighting and I love being in real fighting and I mean I got nothing against WWE.

“I wouldn’t mind doing that now too. It’s just acting, going out and doing the acting. Those guys do some pretty impressive things in the ring as far as… I mean it’s all staged, but it’s still you know, it’s not easy.”

The 49-year-old also explained how different the WWE is from any other form of sport or entertainment. In the ring, you must rely on your dance partner to keep you save, as you’re putting your safety in their very hands.

“One of the things I’ve always had with that sport too, is the difference between my sport and their things, see you’re putting your trust in the other guy not to hurt you,” Liddell said.

“Surrendering your body to him. Like, throw you and hope he doesn’t hurt you. In my sport, I’m responsible for you not hurting me. I like having the responsibility on my end not yours.”

What do you make of Liddell’s WWE interest?