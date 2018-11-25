Chuck Liddell Issues Statement On KO Loss To Tito Ortiz

Chuck Liddell issues a statement on his feelings about his latest fight that didn’t go according to plan as he prepared hard for this fight.

As seen on Saturday night inside The Forum in Inglewood, California on pay-per-view, Tito Ortiz was able to score a first round knockout victory over “The Iceman.” Obviously, this was not how the former UFC light heavyweight champion wanted this fight to go.

Coming into this fight, there was not much upside for Liddell except for just wanting to fight due to their history. Liddell had already beaten Ortiz twice while under the UFC banner. However, he took the fight and it didn’t work out for him.

Liddell and Ortiz have fought twice throughout their legendary careers, with “The Iceman” knocking out Ortiz at UFC 47 in 2004 and UFC 66 in 2006. Since that second fight, Liddell has lost six of his seven bouts with five of those losses coming via stoppage. He didn’t look the greatest in this third fight but did at least take the fight and step inside of the cage.

Following the fight, Liddell held his head up high and took to his official Instagram account to issue a statement. He wrote the following: