Ex-UFC champion Chuck Liddell open to lucrative fight with Jake Paul: ‘He’s got no chance’

Former undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, Chuck Liddell remains retired from active competition since a disastrous return against rival, Tito Ortiz back in November 2018, however, claims should a potential matchup with unbeaten boxer, Jake Paul present itself, he would consider taking it.

Liddell, who turned 53 years of age last month, currently boasts a 21-9 professional record in mixed martial arts, suffering four consecutive knockout losses to Rashad Evans, Mauricio Rua, Rich Franklin, and the aforenoted, Ortiz before the end of his career.

A former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Liddell, one of the most recognizable figures in mixed martial arts history – particularly in the sport’s explosive era of the noughties, claims YouTuber turned professional boxer, Paul would stand no chance with him still, if they were to fight.



“Sure, MMA? He (Jake Paul) wants to fight me in MMA now,” Chuck Liddell told Inside Fighting during a recent interview. “I’d be down for that. He doesn’t want to fight me though. That’s alright. Good luck with it.”

“I’m retired, I’m 53, man,” Chuck Liddell said. “Come on. But again, he’s got no chance. For sure [I’d sign a contract]. If he offered enough money, sure.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Boasting an unbeaten 6-0 professional boxing record, Ohio native, Paul last featured atop a Showtime Pay-Per-View event back in October of last year against former undisputed UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, defeating the Brazilian in a unanimous decision performance.

Paul also holds knockout wins over former UFC welterweight titleholder, Tyron Woodley, and former ONE Championship and Bellator MMA champion, Ben Askren.

Chuck Liddell’s last Octagon win came back in 2007 against Wanderlei Silva

In his most recent professional mixed martial arts win, Liddell defeated former Pride FC middleweight champion, Wanderlei Silva back in 2007 at UFC 79 in a unanimous judging success.