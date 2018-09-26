Chuck Liddell Claims He’ll Retire Again If Tito Ortiz Beats Him

Chuck Liddell claims that he will walk away from the sport of MMA once again if his arch-rival Tito Ortiz will beat him come fight night. They have already agreed to do a trilogy fight.

Legend Continues

Liddell and Ortiz have fought twice throughout their legendary careers, with “The Iceman” knocking out Ortiz at UFC 47 in 2004 and UFC 66 in 2006. Since that second fight, however, Liddell has lost five of his six bouts with four of those losses coming via stoppage.

The two MMA Legends are slated to meet for a third fight at an event that goes down on November 24, 2018, inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. This show will air live on pay-per-view event. More fights for the main and undercard of this show will be announced in the coming weeks.

It’s been well established by UFC President Dana White that he didn’t want to see Liddell fight anymore after being knocked out several times in the later part of his pro-MMA career. However, that didn’t mean that Liddell had no desire to fight again. Thus, when a big money offer came his way, he took it.

Chuck Liddell Claims

The former UFC light heavyweight champion told Radio Rahim of Seconds Out that he will retire again if he can’t beat Ortiz for a third time.