ONE Championship lightweight titleholder Christian Lee is confident he would beat the 155lb champion in the UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and any other elite level lightweight fighter.

Lee has looked sensational as of late. The 22-year-old has won five straight fights. In 2019 he stopped Shinya Aoki to become the youngest male world champion in MMA history. Since then he has picked up a unanimous decision win over Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev before he stopped Iuri Lapicus inside one round to defend his lightweight crown in October.

In an interview with MMA Mania, Lee declared himself the best 155lb fighter on the planet. The youngster noted the other organizations that boast top-level talent but insisted he would beat them all, he said.

“I believe I’m at the top. Of course there are many other organizations out there and many great fighters, but I believe in my skill set and I’m confident that if I go up against anyone I’m gonna come out on top.”

Lee even fancies his chances at current UFC pound-for-pound number one Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Khabib and if he is indeed retiring, there is no point in talking about a fight,” Lee said. “But I do feel like I have the skill set to beat him. Everyone who’s fought him in the past, they are good fighters, but predominantly strikers and weren’t ready to deal with his grappling and jiu-jitsu.”

“Khabib’s previous opponents just didn’t have enough depth in their ground game,” Lee continued. “With my wrestling and jiu-jitsu background, I feel that I would be more than capable of giving him a great fight and getting my hand raised.”

Former UFC and Bellator champion Eddie Alvarez is the standout name in ONE Championships lightweight division but Lee insists ‘The Underground King’ has work to do before they face off.

“I knew once Eddie joined the promotion that it was a fight I was going to have to take,” Lee said. “I do think he needs one or two more wins before we can make that happen, to get that title shot, but I’m looking forward to three title defences next year, I plan to stay busy.”

Do you think Christian Lee is the best lightweight in MMA?