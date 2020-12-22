Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman insists he is not worried despite the fact a loss against Uriah Hall on February 13 at UFC 258 could trigger his release from the company.

In the last few months the UFC have made some big name cuts to their roster. Middleweight contenders Anderson Silva and Yoel Romero have both left the company. As has Anthony Johnson who many fans where excited to see back in the Octagon in the first quarter of 2021.

Weidman snapped a two-fight losing streak last time out but looked unimpressive against Omari Ahkmedov. ‘The All-American’ has just two wins in his last seven fights. He knows he must regain the form that seen him crowned the middleweight champion or risk losing his place on the UFC roster.

“I’m not really worried about it, but I wouldn’t be surprised,” Weidman told MMA reporter James Lynch. “There’s nothing that surprises me. I don’t think I’m more special than anybody to where they’re just gonna go like, ‘Oh, Chris Weidman’s a guy we’re just going to keep forever no matter what.’ If I don’t prove I am a world class fighter and prove that I’m still title challenger ready, then yeah, I can 100 percent see that.”

Weidman believes financial reasons are motivating the UFC to cut big name fighters in 2020, he said.

“It’s unprecedented that they’re letting guys go with fights on their contract. It really does put everybody in a position if you’re in the UFC like, ‘Oh crap.’ If you’re not winning right now, especially if you’re getting paid a lot of money, it looks like they’re trying to get rid of you and bring these younger guys up who they’re not paying as much money. It seems like they’re kind of focused on that.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you think Chris Weidman can get back into middleweight title contention?