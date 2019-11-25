Chris Weidman Will Continue Fighting, Unsure Of Weight Class

Spread the word!













Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has no plans on retiring just yet.

Weidman is coming off an unsuccessful light heavyweight debut following his TKO defeat to Dominick Reyes in the UFC Boston headliner last month. It puts him at five losses in his last six outings, with all of those setbacks coming by way of knockout.

Many called for “The All American” to retire following his loss to Reyes but Weidman still has big plans, even though he acknowledges he doesn’t have long left in the sport.

“I just feel like I’m still capable of big things,” Weidman said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “For all you haters out there, you might not see it now but I plan on proving that. I don’t know how much longer I have. Not that much longer. … But not yet.”

Despite the setback, Weidman felt good at 205 and believed he was the stronger fighter when matched up against Reyes. However, he isn’t sure if he will continue at light heavyweight.

“We plan on probably talking this week and figuring it out,” Weidman added of which weight class he’ll fight in next. “Just looking at the divisions, see possibilities. I can make 185 again. 205 was fun, less stressful and I feel like I can beat anybody up there.

“We’re just kind of looking at the divisions to figure it out. So I’m not sure if I’m going to go back down to 185 or stay at 205. It’s a tough situation, I don’t know. I’m kind of like in no man’s land right now.”

