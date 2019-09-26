Chris Weidman Wants To Shock The World Again By Defeating Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Chris Weidman is not sure if he will face Jon Jones next with a win over Dominick Reyes. However, he is motivated by the challenge of shocking the world again.

Weidman makes his light heavyweight debut at UFC Boston later this month when he meets Reyes in the headliner. Many believe the winner of the bout will challenge Jones for the 205-pound title next.

However, it’s possible a win for Weidman could also result in him being matched up with a few other contenders before getting that title shot. That is fine by the former middleweight champion as he believes he and Jones are destined to meet:

“It doesn’t matter the division, I’m comfortable against anybody inside that cage,” Weidman told Submission Radio recently. “And obviously Jon Jones being the champ, he’s the guy that I’m gunning for and he’s the guy I kind of always wanted to fight. When I was even 185-pound champion, I knew at some point we were going to fight, and so I see that at some point.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be directly after this next fight. I mean, I’d love for it to be, but I’m focused on Dominick. So, we’ll see what happens. I’m just focused on going out there and just make a statement, and we’ll see what the UFC wants to do.”

Shocking The World Twice

Weidman became middleweight champion in 2013 when he shocked the world by knocking out Anderson Silva. “The All-American” has a chance to repeat history against Jones should they meet. And that’s something that Weidman wants to add to his legacy:

“Being the guy that shocks the world, not once but twice, against what people think are the greatest of all time, and against someone that most people think can’t even be beaten,” he added. “And that’s where Anderson Silva was when I fought him and this is where Jon Jones is right now, and so that motivates the hell out of me. That’s the legacy I want.”

Interestingly, Jones has not looked the best in recent times. He defended his title against Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos but would win lackluster decisions in doing so. And for Weidman, he’s seeing more and more ways to beat Jones:

“I don’t think he’s looked that good, I don’t think he’s looked as dangerous,” he explained. “He’s not finishing, and I see there’s a lot of… he’s great, but I see there’s definitely holes in there.

“I always believed there’s a blueprint to beat him. You see it a little bit more, but I always knew he’s beatable, and I think if it was a guy like me with power in the hands and also the wrestling that’s better and jiu-jitsu. So, I think that’s really I take it to him. But no one’s been able to do that yet. He’s done a great job, he adjusts really well in there. So, that’s the goal, is to get in there with him.”

