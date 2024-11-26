‘Why Do You Keep the Money?’ Chris Weidman Slams UFC for Withholding Fight Purse

UFC star Chris Weidman has questioned the promotion for withholding his fight purse.

Over the years, Chris Weidman has done a lot for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s reached the highest of highs in winning belts, and he’s also experienced some devastating lows, which included suffering a nasty broken leg a few years back.

Through it all, though, he’s always been pretty loyal to the company. He has put his body on the line time and time again, and while it may not always pay off for him, he’s been able to carve out quite a career for himself in mixed martial arts.

At UFC 309 earlier this month, he was set to take on Eryk Anders in what would serve as a really interesting test for him. Unfortunately, just hours before the fight, Anders was forced to pull out due to what we now know to be food poisoning.

As it turns out, Weidman didn’t actually receive his scheduled fight purse.

Chris Weidman questions UFC

“They’re gonna take care of me, they’re doing something for me, I’m not getting my full purse (from UFC 309), I’ll put that out there, which it’s tough, you show up (and make weight).

“My show money is my win money, I have guaranteed money so that was my point, I showed up, you guys had that on the budget sheet to begin with, you guys made a great night, why do you guys keep that money and I don’t? That was my thought,” Weidman stated.

“They also said that they were trying to find another opponent for me, I guess that whole day. They were looking for 205lbers that either fought that day or anybody in the area, trying to do one of those Dan Ige-type situations.

“Apparently the New York commission was not going to allow anything on that type of short notice so that’s what stopped that from happening,” Weidman revealed.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders has now been rescheduled as a catchweight fight, set to take place next month at UFC 310.