Chris Weidman Says Dominick Reyes Is In For A ‘Rude Awakening’ At UFC Boston

Chris Weidman is set for his light heavyweight debut at UFC Boston. There, he will take on Dominick Reyes in the main event of the card.

Although Reyes is undefeated, Weidman knows the surging prospect hasn’t fought anyone with his skillset before.

“I have a lot of experience fighting on big stages against some really good guys,” Weidman told Submission Radio (h/t MMA Junkie). “And I’ve never had an easy fight, and I love that. And I’m expecting a war with him regardless, because I know he’s hungry and he believes in himself, but I think once I’m in the positions that I know I can get to, it’s gonna be some rude awakening.”

In Reyes’ last fight he edged a decision over Volkan Oezdemir. Yet, some thought the Swiss fighter won. And, when Weidman watched the fight, he saw a lot of holes in the contender’s game.

“Well, he’s never even faced a wrestler, let alone a wrestler of my pedigree and my MMA experience, and he’s never had a taste of that,” Weidman said. “I mean, he got taken down four times (against) Oezdemir. And Oezdemir, I don’t think had more than two takedowns in his UFC career.

“So, I think the wrestling, along with my jiu-jitsu, is the real X-factor and the pace. Everyone can stop one or two or three takedowns, but I’m not gonna stop coming. And he also has to worry about my hands hitting his chin. So, I just think I bring a lot of danger to the table.”

Why Weidman moved up and accepted the fight against Reyes is simple. A win here puts him into the title conversation and makes a big statement.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for me to make a real big statement in the 205-pound division, as opposed to me taking a guy on that most people think I can beat and they’re not ranked as highly,” Weidman said.

“This is a guy a lot of people are believing in and thinking he’s got a chance of fighting for the belt and possibly being a champion one day, and so for me to come along and go out there and have a good performance against him, I think it puts me right in the discussion at 205. So, I think it’s a great opportunity for me.”

Do you think Chris Weidman will beat Dominick Reyes at UFC Boston?