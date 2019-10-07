Chris Weidman Believes He Can Jump Rankings And Fight Jon Jones With Dominick Reyes Win

Spread the word!













Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is still gunning for a light heavyweight title fight against Jon Jones. Weidman will make his divisional debut at UFC Boston on October 18 against Dominick Reyes.

Speaking on the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast, Weidman noted he thinks he can jump the 205-pound rankings with a win over Reyes and challenge Jones next with a win over Reyes in Boston. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“If it’s up to me, I dominate Dominick Reyes and I go against Jon Jones. That’s the goal. I want to beat the best,” Weidman said. “All the guys kind of ranked in the top five, I feel like Jon Jones has kind of beat most of them already.

“It does kind of give me the ability to kind of skip the rankings a little bit and jump up there. If the UFC and the fans and everyone thinks it makes sense. But first thing’s first, I gotta prove myself in the weight class. Otherwise none of this matters.”

Weidman lost four of his last five fights at middleweight, and will make his 205-pound debut against the undefeated Reyes. Reyes holds notable wins over the likes of Ovince Saint Preux, Jared Cannonier, and Volkan Oezdemir. With a win over a former UFC champion in Weidman, Reyes will all but solidify himself as Jones’ next challenger.

