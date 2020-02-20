Chris Weidman vs. Jack Hermansson Targeted For UFC Oklahoma City

Spread the word!













Chris Weidman has, in fact, decided to return down to middleweight after one bout at light heavyweight.

According to a report from ESPN, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will take on Jack Hermansson in the UFC Oklahoma City main event on May 2. The fight goes down from the Chesapeake Energy Arena and is expected to broadcast on ESPN+. Both Weidman and Hermansson have verbally agreed to the matchup.

Weidman has lost five of his last six bouts, being finished in all of his defeats. He has only one win in the past four years, that being a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Uniondale in 2017. Now, Weidman is hoping to get back in the win column against one of the division’s most talented prospects.

Hermansson just had a four-fight win streak snapped by Jared Cannonier in September. The loss came by way of a TKO in the second round in Denmark. Had Hermansson picked up the win, he likely would have been looking at a title opportunity. Hermansson has proven himself as one of the best grapplers at 185 pounds, and will certainly pose an interesting matchup against Weidman, a decorated wrestler, when they’re locked inside the Octagon.

What do you think about the matchup between Weidman and Hermansson?