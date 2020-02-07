Chris Weidman Announces Middleweight Return, Predicts Reyes KOs Jones

Spread the word!













Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is returning to his former championship weight class.

Weidman, who has been struggling inside the Octagon as of late, comes off a failed debut at light heavyweight last year. “The All American” was welcomed to the division by Dominick Reyes, who is now challenging for the 205-pound title tomorrow night (Sat. February 8, 2020). Reyes knocked Weidman out cold in the first round in dominant fashion.

Now, the ex-185-pound king has lost five of his last six fights, all by way of knockout or TKO. He hasn’t won since July of 2017 when he submitted Kelvin Gastelum, a fight he was badly rocked in early on. Taking to Instagram, Weidman has announced his intentions to return to middleweight, and is working to get a fight booked around April.

“I’ve been through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in my fight career. I really love what I do, and I believe I still have some great moments ahead of me! Can’t wait to shut up all the haters!

“To all the people that have supported me through the ups and the downs, I appreciate it more than you know. I am more motivated than ever and I know the future is bright. Hopefully getting a fight booked around April back in the MW division!”

On Twitter, Weidman offered his thoughts on tomorrow’s UFC 247 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is headlined by a light heavyweight championship match between defending champion Jon Jones and Reyes. Weidman is picking Reyes, the man who last defeated him, to pull off what would be one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts (MMA) history, and knock Jones out to take the strap.

“I got Reyes winning by KO.”

I got Reyes winning by KO. https://t.co/MrBgu97yxj — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 6, 2020

What do you think about Weidman returning to middleweight? What do you make of his knockout prediction for Reyes over Jones?