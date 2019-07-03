Chris Weidman Eyes Luke Rockhold Rematch At Light Heavyweight

Spread the word!













Now that both Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold have jumped up to light heavyweight, a rematch between the pair at the weight class could be on the horizon.

Rockhold handed Weidman the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career in 2015. In the process, he also took “The All American’s” UFC middleweight title. Now, four years later, both men have found themselves jumping up to 205 pounds.

Speaking to TMZ Sports recently, Weidman was asked about his new weight class, and possibly meeting Rockhold in a rematch down the line. Weidman confirmed that’s something that’s definitely on his agenda:

“Oh yeah, I think that’s definitely on the agenda as well,” Weidman said. “I don’t know if that’ll be my first fight or not, but I think your first loss definitely hurts the most. To have the opportunity to get that one back, it’s definitely something I want to do.”

Weidman has yet to receive an opponent for his light heavyweight debut. However, Rockhold will make his divisional entrance this weekend (Sat. July 6, 2019) at the UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV). Rockhold faces off against Jan Blachowicz on, arguably, the biggest card of the year.

Who do you think takes a rematch between Weidman and Rockhold at 205 pounds?