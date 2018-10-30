Chris Weidman Addresses Past Frustration With Being Overlooked For Title Shot

Chris Weidman addresses his past frustration with being overlooked for a shot at the UFC middleweight title after getting his hand raised in his last fight.

A few months ago, the promotion made the call for UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker to fight Kelvin Gastelum fight next.

This bout will go down at a later date that has yet to be revealed. The reason for the delay of the fight is due to them coaching the 28th season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Weidman has been out of action for more than a year now due to a thumb injury. He sustained the injury during his last fight against Gastelum in July 2017.

Factor In Decision

There were two factors into this decision made by the UFC. One, Gastelum received the title shot due to Weidman’s inactivity. Also, Weidman has gone 1-3 in his last four outings. The former UFC middleweight champion spoke with Fightful to talk about why he was upset with not getting the title shot.

“I was definitely pissed off because speaking to the UFC and the match makers. My management, I was led to believe that I had a chance of getting a title shot against (Robert) Whittaker. Then when I was at UFC International Fight Week, Mick Maynard called me to let me know that I wasn’t going to be able to get it.”

Weidman continued by stating that he thinks it was due to his injury and not being able to compete right away. Weidman understands that and is one of the reasons they tried to make the Luke Rockhold fight happen.

“It was based on my injury and not knowing when I was going to be able to come back. My time table, obviously I was trying to argue that I’d be able to come back. They wouldn’t have to worry about anything. They made the decision that they’d have Kelvin and Whittaker fight on the Ultimate Fighter show. At that time though it was supposed to be a fight that was set way earlier probably around the same time that I’m going to be fighting Luke.”

Chris Weidman Setting The Record Straight

The former UFC champion admitted that he was bothered by not getting a date set for that fight. At the end of the day, he doesn’t feel entitled for a title shot but did bring up beating Gastelum in his last fight.

“When it was set up for that fight to happen. Then Whittaker got injured and now we don’t know. I don’t think there is a date set for their fight yet, I was a little bothered. I’m not entitled to think that I deserve it and I don’t wanna be that guy. I went out there and finished Kelvin Gastelum in my last fight.”

Weidman understands the reality of the situation and it’s pretty clear. Gastelum was more active than him in the last year and it paid off.