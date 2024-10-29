Canelo Alvarez May Take on Chris Eubank Jr. in Potential 2025 Rumored Wembley Showdown

Boxing sensation Canelo Alvarez could be gearing up to battle Chris Eubank Jr in a showdown at Wembley Stadium next year.

As we know, Canelo Alvarez is easily one of the biggest stars in combat sports. Throughout the course of his legendary career, he has been able to achieve some incredible things – and he’ll almost certainly go down in history as one of the best ever.

At the age of 34, it seems as if he’s far from done yet. He’s still willing to take on all challengers that come his way, with one potential name being Chris Eubank Jr.

The pair have been linked to face one another in the past but unfortunately, it fell through. Now, if Ben Shalom is to be believed, there’s a chance we could get it on the grandest stage of them all (no, not WrestleMania).

Canelo Alvarez vs Chris Eubank Jr could happen

“For me the two fights for me are Canelo and Conor Benn. We’ve already started small conversations around the Canelo fight,” Ben Shalom stated. “Obviously that [Canelo fight] was close last time. I believe that’s a fight that interests Canelo. You can imagine the press conference in the UK and the US, it would be absolutely huge.”

He continued, “I think Canelo needs dance partners but he also needs stars. I don’t think his last couple of opponents have been the biggest stars and Chris Eubank Jr’s certainly a big star. If he’s ever going to fight in the UK, that’s the fight and that would sell out Wembley Stadium. That’s No 1 on the list for me.”

Quotes via Sky Sports

It doesn’t matter which way you slice it – Canelo Alvarez vs Chris Eubank Jr would be a fight that fans all over the globe would tune in to. Now, it’s a case of seeing whether or not it actually happens.