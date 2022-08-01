Following the cancellation of his scheduled headliner against Hasim Rahman Jr. this weekend, undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul has received a quite surprising offer from surging middleweight contender, Chris Eubank Jr. – who has noted his willingness to fight the Ohio native next weekend.

Scheduled firstly to fight with Tommy Fury, the half brother of WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury this month, Paul saw his rescheduled matchup with the Manchester native shelved as Fury dealt with travel issues.

In turn, Paul would then book an August 6. headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York against Rahman Jr. – the son of former heavyweight champion, Hasim Rahman.

However, over the course of the weekend, Paul and his promotional team, MVP (Most Valuable Promotions) confirmed his fight with Rahman Jr. had been canceled due to “weight issues” between Rahman Jr. and the NYSAC (New York State Athletic Commission).

Chris Eubank Jr. offers to fight Jake Paul next week in New York

In some quite surprising news, however, Paul has been offered a lifeline in order to keep his August squared circle comeback alive, with the aforenoted, former super-middleweight champion, Chris Eubank Jr. offering to fight him.

“Fumbles & Crumbles (Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.) are not ‘boxers’ they are guys who put gloves on every now & again for clout… no different to you,” Chris Eubank tweeted at Jake Paul. “I’m fighting in a couple months but I can squeeze you into my schedule next week & save your show if you have the hear to get into the ring with a REAL boxer.”

This recent callout from Chris Eubank Jr. does not come as the first occasion in which the former world champion grabbed the attention of Paul, as he offered to fight him in the future – with the victor earning a fight with middleweight division kingpin, Canelo Alvarez.

As for Eubank Jr., the Hove native has been linked with a blockbuster all-British showdown with Conor Benn in October – the son of former two-division champion, Nigel Benn – who himself twice fought Chris Eubank Sr.