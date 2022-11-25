Exclusive | Chris Daukaus backs Francis Ngannou to ‘Knock Out’ Jon Jones in a potential heavyweight clash

No.11 ranked UFC heavyweight Chris Daukaus has backed Francis Ngannou to KO Jon Jones, should the two men ever face off in the octagon.

Chris Daukaus is currently preparing for his own heavyweight clash, as he is set to take on Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 282 in the T-Mobile Arena. Daukaus is riding a two-fight skid, having come up short against Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes. However, prior to those losses, Daukaus was considering one of the surging future contenders in the division, alongside the likes of Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall. At UFC 282, Daukaus will be looking to reclaim his place in the top 10, and begin his own title run.

Chris Daukaus recently took the time to speak with Mike Owens of LowKickMMA about his upcoming fight, as well as the future of the heavyweight division. When asked about a hypothetical matchup between current heavyweight champ, Francis Ngannou, and one of the MMA Goats, Jon Jones, he had the following to say:

“I think that Francis (Ngannou) will be able to walk Jon (Jones) down. Even though how crazy that sounds to say. I think that Francis is so big – Jon’s a big guy, don’t get me wrong. Jon’s a big guy, his reach. But I think that Francis would have the bigger reach… And Jon, he’s never been hit by a heavyweight as big as Francis. He’s never been hit by a heavyweight, let alone a heavyweight as big as Francis. As big as the guy who literally flatlines everyone.”

“Anyone in the world that Francis decides to punch in the face, their going unconscious. And I don’t think Jon Jones is any different than any other human being on this world. So, if I would make a prediction, I would say Francis would knock out Jon Jones.”

Jon Jones announced he would be making the move to the heavyweight division back in 2020, the same year in which Chris Daukaus made his UFC debut. Since then, Daukaus has fought 6 times in the UFC’s heavyweight division, going 4-2. In comparison, Jon Jones holds a UFC heavyweight record of 0-0.

Do you agree with Chris Daukaus?