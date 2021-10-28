Chris Curtis, a longtime MMA veteran will get a chance at what some could argue as a long-overdue UFC debut. Chris Curtis (26-8) will face Phil Hawes (11-2) at UFC 268 on November 6th.

The fighters were originally set to square off at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez after Deron Winn pulled out and was replaced by Curtis. However, Phil Hawes declined to fight his short-notice opponent with only 1 day’s notice.

“We make weight, we are in. We show up the next day that morning and we go to weigh in and hit the scale. Everything goes good and then they are like you are not fighting tomorrow.”

Curtis explained that “I think he wasn’t comfortable taking it that short notice and so he declined. I think he verbally agreed to it and then didn’t sign the contract.”

Curtis was worried that he was going to get released as soon as Phil Hawes declined the offer. Sean Strickland was the one to call Mick Maynard and plea for Chris Curtis to remain on the roster.

“It’s funny because of all people, Sean Strickland calls Mick Maynard like begging him not to cut me and to keep me on the roster.”

Chris Curtis is on a 5-fight win streak with his latest loss coming in 2019 against Ray Cooper. Cooper just defeated Magomed Magomedkerimov in the PFL finals to win the $1 million cash prize and PFL welterweight championship belt.

“The Action Man” Chris Curtis has collected his fair share of MMA straps on the regional scene with nearly 35 professional fights on his record. He even had a victory on Dana White’s Contender Series but failed to secure the contract with a TKO victory over Sean Lally back in 2018.

