Chris Bumstead is the world’s best bodybuilder in the newer bodybuilding division called Classic Physique. He is the reigning Mr. Olympia, who has held the title since 2019.

: 2016 to Present Championships: 4x Mr. Olympia Classic Physique

Here’s a short summary of the young career of bodybuilding champion Chris Bumstead. Detailing how Chris got into bodybuilding, his training routine, and his diet.

Chris Bumstead’s Early Life

Chris “CBum” Bumstead had an active childhood growing up in Canada. He was a star athlete who excelled at multiple sports, from fencing football, hockey, and basketball.

When Chris was fourteen, he started lifting weights and learning about proper technique and training. Since he was a star athlete, he put a lot of time in the weight room.

This led Chris to transform his body from 170 to 225 lbs during his years in high school. He looked like a star athlete with a great physique.

Chris Bumstead’s Entry Into Bodybuilding

After spending years lifting on his own, Chris would meet his first bodybuilding coach, Iain Valliere. Iain is a pro bodybuilder who dated Chris’ sister and saw potential in Chris.

The bodybuilding pro took Chris under his wing and taught him everything e knew about bodybuilding. Bumstead would gradually learn everything from how to set up his workouts, rep ranges, technique, and diet.

For his first bodybuilding show, Chris prepared alongside his sister. The siblings competed at a local amateur contest in Ontario. Both Chris and his sister won overall best physiques in their divisions.

Just two years after making his bodybuilding debut in 2014, he received his pro card two years later in 2016. At 21, Bumstead would take his shot as a pro athlete.

From the moment Chris stepped on a pro stage, he found success. In his rookie years, Bumstead won the 2016 IFBB North American Championship in Classic Physique.

He followed this performance up with 2 straight runner-up honors at the 2017 and 2018 Mr. Olympia. Bodybuilding fans knew it was only a matter of time before CBum took over the sport.

Why Did Chris Bumstead Choose Classic Physique?

Chris chose Classic Physique because he looked up to Frank Zane and the legend Arnold. He admired their physiques, that is considered the classic physique look.

Modern bodybuilding has turned into the battle of the biggest rather than the best physique. This is why Bumstead chose to become a Classic Physique bodybuilder.

Chris Bumstead’s Memorable Career Moments

Chris Bumstead has dominated the Classic Physique division in bodybuilding. Here are some of the highlights from his ongoing reign as the sport’s best athlete.

Mr. Olympia 2019

CBum’s first Olympia win may have been his sweetest win. After coming in second two years row, Bumstead finally got over the hump and became champion. This was the start of a dynasty.

Mr. Olympia 2020 to 2023

Chris Bumstead has been well above his competition in his five years as king of Classic Physique. The definition of his legs and figure is reminiscent of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s era of dominance.

It looks like Chris will hold the crown until he retires or until a special competitor dethrones him.

Chris Bumstead Parts Ways With Trainer

The bodybuilding world was shocked when Chris announced he was no longer working with his longtime trainer. 2023 will be Chris’ first Olympia without his long-time trainer running his preparation.

Chris Bumstead’s Training

Chris Bumstead’s training regiment consists of five days of hard training and resting on the weekends. Here are examples of what Chris’ workouts look like.

Back Workout

Deadlifts: 4 sets with rep counts of 10, 8, 8, and failure.

Bent-Over Rows: 4 sets with rep counts of 12, 10, 10, 8.

Wide Grip Pulldowns: 4 sets with 12 to 15 reps.

Assisted Wide Grip Pullups: 4 sets with 12 to 15 reps.

Straight Arm Pulldowns: 4 sets with 12-15 reps.

Dumbbell Rows: 4 sets with rep counts of 15, 12, 10, 10

Machine Rows: 3 sets with 20 reps each.

Hyper Extensions: 2 sets to failure.

On Bumstead’s back days, he’ll usually choose between wide grip pulldowns or assisted wide grip pullups.

Biceps & Chest

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press: 5 sets with rep counts of 15, 15, 12, 12, 10.

Smith Machine Bench Press: 4 sets with rep counts of 12, 10, 8, 8.

Incline Dumbbell Fly’s: 3 sets with reps counts of 15, 12, 12

Cable Fly’s: 3 sets with a rep range of 12 to 15.

Push Ups: 3 sets to failure.

Barbell Curls: 3 sets with 15 reps each.

Reverse Barbell Curls: 3 sets to failure.

Machine Preacher Curls: 3 sets with a rep range of 12 to 15.

Hammer Curls: 2 sets with a rep range of 8 to 10.

Hamstrings & Glutes

Lying Leg Curls: 4 sets with 15 reps each.

Straight Legged Deadlifts 4 sets with a rep range of 15 to 20.

Standing Leg Curls: 2 sets of 4 to 5 reps.

Reverse Hack Squat: 4 sets with a rep range of 15 to 20.

Single Leg Glute Kickbacks: 3 sets with a rep range of 12 to 15.

Shoulders & Triceps

Dumbbell Lateral Raise: 3 sets at 15 reps each.

Dumbbell Shoulder Press: 3 sets at 12 reps each.

Barbell Front Raise: 3 sets at 12 reps each.

Single Arm Cable: 4 sets with reps of 20, 15, 12, 12.

Upright Rows: 3 sets with reps of 15, 12, 12.

Rope Face Pulls: 3 sets with reps of 15, 12, 12.

Machine Lateral Raises: 3 sets at 15 each.

Bench Dips: 4 to 5 sets with a rep range of 12 to 15.

EZ Bar Skull Crushers: 4 sets with a rep range of 12 to 15.

Reverse Grip Barbell Skull Crushers: 4 sets with a rep range of 12 to 15.

Single Arm Cable Kick Backs: 3 sets with reps of 12, 10, 8.

Quads

Leg Extensions: 3 sets with 15 reps each.

Squats: 2 sets with 8 reps each.

Leg Press: 4 sets with reps of 40, 30, 20, 10.

Leg Extensions (Again): 3 sets with 15 reps each.

Standing Lunges: 4 sets with a rep range of 6 to 8.

Chris Bumstead’s Meals

A normal day of eating for Chris consists of 6 meals with a total of 6,500 calories. Here is an example of what Chris Bumstead’s day of eating looks like.

Meal 1 (Breakfast): 3 eggs with potatoes and ketchup.

Meal 2 (Preworkout Meal): Spinach, rice, and chicken breast.

Meal 3 (Post Workout Meal): Chicken breast, sweet potatoes, banana, snack.

Meal 4: Chicken breast with veggies and rice.

Meal 5 (Dinner): Chicken breast, avocado, and sweet potatoes.

Meal 6: Salmon and rice.

Chris will also consume 3-4 protein shakes daily between these meals.

Chris Bumstead’s Supplementation

Chris keeps his supplement stack simple since he gets most of his nutrition from his six meals. Here are some of the supplements that he takes.

Vitamin K2

Vitamin D3

Vitamin C

Omega 3s/Fish Oils

Lipids

Healthy Cholesterols

Chris Bumstead’s Opinion on Steroids in Bodybuilding

Chris Bumstead has been very open about steroid use among classic physique competitors. He has admitted use but uses in conjunction with the advice of his numerous doctors and blood tests.

Bumstead also cleared the stigma that bodybuilders take every drug they can. Being pro athletes, bodybuilders like Chris are choosy about what they put into their bodies.

He chooses only performance-enhancing drugs that will give him results with the least effects on his health.

The Legacy of Chris Bumstead

Chris Bumstead is already a bodybuilding legend. He is the only Classic Physique competitor to win four Mr. Olympia titles and win them consecutively.

Bumstead is the clear king of the Classic Physique division, who has evolved into a successful YouTube personality. His legacy is already established; anything he does now is just an addition.