Watch – Blonde Bombshell Gets Brutally Choked Unconscious at Lingerie Fighting Championship Event

Lingerie Fighting Championship blends the big personalities and pure spectacle of professional wrestling with the danger of mixed martial arts.

Even as a casual MMA fan, chances are you’ve stumbled across clips of the LFC, an all-female promotion that features athletes in scantily-clad get-ups beating the sh*t out of each other.

While it all may look a little silly at a glance, the fact is, these women are there to batter each other, no different than those competing inside the Octagon or the PFL Smart Cage. They just happen to do it in significantly less clothing.

If you need an example of just how brutal the fights can be despite the gimmicky nature of the product, check out the clip below where blonde bombshell Chloe Cameron was put to sleep by a buxom brunette Kris Blackwell via a nasty rear-naked choke.

Lingerie Fighting Championship is ‘A little bit of MMA, a little bit of wrestling, and a little bit of clothing’

You might actually be surprised to know that Lingerie Fighting Championship began all the way back in 2014. The founder, Shaun Donnelly, revealed in an interview that he’d concocted the idea after watching Kim Couture, the ex-wife of UFC legend Randy Couture, nearly kill an opponent.

I had created a weekly MMA TV series called ‘Friday Night Fights’ for KoldKast and YouToo (America) a few years ago and was watching a ton of women’s MMA as I selected fights to include in the show,” Donnelly told MMA Weekly. “One day, I was editing a fight between Kim Couture and an unknown Calgary fighter named Sheila Bird. The fight would end with Couture nearly dying, and this idea came to me to have girls who looked like ring girls fight in lingerie with rules that would protect them from sharing the same fate as Couture.

While it’s understandable to mistake the LFC for professional wrestling, Donnelly insists that there is no script.

“Our slogan is ‘A little bit of MMA, a little bit of wrestling, and a little bit of clothing,’ and that very accurately describes our show. Our fights are a combination of real MMA with real wrestling. Some people assume it’s pro-wrestling because a lot of our fighters come from that world, but the results aren’t scripted and the girls really fight. “We’ve just put in rules to protect them from damaging their faces (as) many of our cast are models and can’t afford to show up for a shoot with a black eye. And they go into each fight more concerned with putting on a great show than killing their opponent. Our fighters have big personalities that shine through, and that is definitely something we’ve borrowed from the pro-wrestling world.”

Clearly, those rules don’t prevent you from choking your opponent unconscious.

Check out some of the craziest finishes in Lingerie Fighting Championship history below: