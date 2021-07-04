As far as Michael Chiesa is concerned, Colby Covington is not deserving of a title shot.

Although not official, Covington is expected to be the next person to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. That’s despite only losing to Usman two fights ago with Covington rebounding with a TKO win over Tyron Woodley in September last year.

Many in the division feel Covington needs to be a lot more active to get another title shot and that includes Chiesa, who has long called him out for a fight.

For now, Chiesa is fighting Vicente Luque at UFC 265 on August 7 and with both fighters on winning streaks, he believes the winner should be next for Usman — not Covington who he had strong words for.

“I think whoever wins between me and Luque should be next,” Chiesa said in a recent interview (via Middle Easy). “I don’t even want to say the guy’s name, because you know who’s name I’m going to say next. I don’t this f—king guy should be able to win one fight in a year and sit on the sidelines.

“Think about the things that he says. He’s just out here offending people’s families, offending people’s religions. He’s just sitting on the sidelines making himself look like an a—hole. And not to mention, he didn’t even draw that many numbers. He thinks he’s this huge pay-per-view draw… F—k Colby Covington.

“I think he’s a fierce competitor, but I just think he’s a s—t human being. I think guys like me and Luque, and Leon Edwards, these guys that are actively fighting and trying to become number one contender, we should be rewarded with the opportunity to fight the champion.

“It shouldn’t be the guy that lost, and won one fight, and just sits on the sidelines. That’s not enough.”

Do you agree with Chiesa?