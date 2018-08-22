Check Out The Official Khabib vs. McGregor Poster

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor from Las Vegas is being billed as the biggest fight in UFC history.

It just may be, as the anticipated October 6 fight is predicted to potentially bring in two million buys. The bout is getting an insane amount of heat due to the heated backstory between the two elite lightweights. McGregor was arrested on assault charges for attack Khabib’s bus before April’s UFC 223. “The Notorious” reached a plea deal in a Brooklyn courtroom last month.

The fight was soon announced thereafter, setting the stage for the biggest return in UFC history. McGregor has been out of action for nearly two years. He was stripped of the lightweight title due to inactivity and will attempt to regain the belt he never lost.

The MMA world is buzzing with anticipation. The UFC released the official event poster to get the hype rolling even more today. Check it out here: