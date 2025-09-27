Tom Nolan Forces Charlie Campbell to Tap Out in Thrilling 1st Round Finish – UFC Perth Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Tom Nolan extended his win streak to four with a spectacular first-round submission victory over Tom Nolan on the UFC Perth main card.

Campbell and Nolan wasted no time getting after it. Campbell attempted to walk down Nolan, landing some solid strikes early, but it was Nolan who would eventually come out on top, buckling his opponent with a pair of right hands before securing a rear-naked choke just past the four-minute mark of the opening round.

Official Result: Tom Nolan def. Charlie Campbell via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:08 of Round 1.

With the win, ‘Big Train’ moved to 10-1 in his mixed martial arts career, his last four victories coming under the UFC banner.

Check Out Highlights From Charlie Campbell vs. Tom Nolan at UFC Perth:

