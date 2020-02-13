Charles Oliveira Wants Lightweight Title Shot In 2020

Spread the word!













Lightweight contender Charles Oliveira has vowed to continue his winning ways and become a contender by beating Kevin Lee at UFC Brasilia on March 14.

‘Do Bronx’ heads into this main event match up on six consecutive victories. The 30-year-old made quick work of Jared Gordon last time out, picking up a knockout win in just 86-seconds.

Olivera was originally thought to be fighting Justin Gaethje next but the Brazilian never really thought that fight would come off, speaking to MMA Fighting he said. “(I knew Gaethje) wouldn’t accept the fight because he’s the No. 3 in the world and wants someone closer to the title.”

“Nobody wants to fight me, especially knowing how good I’m looking now. When Kevin Lee’s name was brought up, I told everyone I thought this fight would happen. This is a good fight for me.”

This fight has long been pursued by Oliveira who originally called out future opponent Lee in February 2018 after beating David Teymur. Whilst he’s not surprised to have eventually gotten this fight, the lightweight contender is surprised to find Lee is willing to travel to Brazil to make it happen.

“It surprised me because nobody wants to fight in Brazil,” Oliveira said. “They know what it’s like, but he’s a tough fighter and knows this is a big opportunity in the UFC. He knows I’m on a six-fight winning streak and he would move up in the rankings with a win. But I’m on a roll now. I asked for a main event, and my time has finally come. I want to become champion, and I’ll definitely beat Kevin Lee.”

“I know Kevin Lee talks trash and comes to fight for real, and this fight will sell well – Brasilia will love it,” Oliveira said. “I asked for this fight a year ago, and it will happen now. I’m going there to put on a show and prove the world I’m ready.”

The slick ju jitsu specialist with improved stand up is confident he’ll get the win on March 14 before facing one of the top guys in the lightweight division.

“I’m not even talking, I’m just putting the work,” Oliveira said. “I have faith in God that I’m going for my seventh in a row now. There’s nowhere to run, (and they know) I’ll be the new champion in this division. I’m ready.”

“One step at a time. We’ll beat Kevin Lee on March 14 and then they definitely have to give me a top 2 or 3. I’ll be the title contender by the end of the year. There’s no denial. 2020 will be great for me.”