Charles Oliveira Wants Justin Gaethje Or Kevin Lee At UFC Brasilia

Charles Oliveira is currently on a six-fight win streak in the UFC’s talent-stacked lightweight division, and is looking for a ranked opponent next.

Oliveira has picked up big wins over the likes of Clay Guida, Jim Miller, David Teymur, Nik Lentz, and more. Now, in a recent interview with AG Fight, Oliveira’s manager, Diego Lima, reveals what the Oliveira camp wants next for “Do Bronx.”

Lima notes that he’d like to have Oliveira main event UFC Brasilia against either Justin Gaethje or Kevin Lee.

“I really want to put Charles in Brasilia, I’m asking a lot. But I’d like to put you up against a ranked guy in the main event, because there’s no point in me getting Charles to fight Justin (Gaethje), Kevin Lee, or another ranked guy, if this fight isn’t the main event, if this fight does not have a post-fight career perspective,” Lima said.

“Regarding Justin (Gaethje) there is no negotiation. We really want a ranked one. There are few who don’t have a fight, like Kevin Lee or Justin. I think there are three top-10 fighters who have no fight.”

UFC Brasilia goes down from the Ginásio Nilson Nelson in Brasilia, Brazil on March 14, 2020. Check out the current card below.

Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Alexey Kunchenko

Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov

Flyweight: Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno

Women's strawweight: Paige VanZant vs. Amanda Ribas

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Antônio Carlos Júnior

Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola

Lightweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi

Women's bantamweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki

What do you think about Oliveira matching up with Gaethje or Lee next?