Charles Oliveira uninterested in selling UFC 300 fight with words: ‘When that door closes, I’m a lion hunting’

Charles Oliveira isn’t interested in a war of words with his UFC 300 opponent.

This Saturday night (April 13) ‘Do Bronx’ will return to the Octagon for a lightweight title eliminator fight with streaking division standout Arman Tsarukyan.

Despite the high stakes at play, both camps have stayed relatively quiet. At least, that was until ‘Ahalkalakets’ went on the record accusing Oliveira of being a one-trick pony ahead of their main card clash in Sin City.

“Charles is good at one thing: taking his opponent’s back and choking him out from that position,” Tsarukyan said in a translated interview with Red Corner MMA.

Tsarukyan later clarified that he was simply trying to sell his fight with Oliveira since it’s been nothing, but silence on the former champ’s side of things.

Asked about Tsarukyan’s comments during his appearance at Wednesday’s UFC media event, ‘Do Bronx’ made it clear that he wasn’t interested in lobbing verbal jabs at his opponent.

“Some people sell the fight in a different way. Some people are going to say things, and it doesn’t matter,” Oliveira said through a translator. “I sell the fight in just one way: When that door closes, I’m a lion hunting. That’s what I do. That’s my style of selling a fight” (h/t MMA Junkie).

Charles Oliveira Refuses to look past arman tsarukyan

Even if you agree with Tsarukyan’s claim that Charles Oliveira is one-dimensional, you can’t deny that it has worked well for him for much of his career. After all, ‘Do Bronx’ is the UFC’s all-time leader in finishes with sensational wins over the likes of Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Beneil Dariush. If he can bag another highlight-reel-worthy W against Tsarukyan, Oliveira expects his next fight to be for lightweight gold.

Of course, that doesn’t mean he’s looking past the task at hand.

“Dana even said it, that I’m next in line,” Oliveira said. “Then I got injured. Then Islam allegedly is injured, as well. A lot of people are going to say things, but let’s wait. Let’s take one thing at a time. Let’s get this one on Saturday and then we’ll talk about it.”

Watch Charles Oliveira’s full UFC 300 media day appearance below: