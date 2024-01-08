Breaking – Charles Oliveira set to fight Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 in April, winner clashes with Islam Makhachev

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira is slated for his return to the Octagon in April as part of a massive UFC 300 card – in the form of an official title-eliminator clash with the surging, Arman Tsarukyan on April 13. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Oliveira, the current number one ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he co-headlined UFC 289 last June in Canada, landing a blistering first round TKO win over common-foe, Beneil Dariush to snap his duct in ‘The Great White North’.

As for Armenian contender, Tsarukyan, the surging challenger headlined UFC Austin back in December against Dariush, laying waste to the Kings MMA staple with a brutal opening minute KO win.

Charles Oliveira meets Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300

UFC CEO, Dana White confirming the pairing of Charles Oliviera and Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300, as well as revealing the victor is set to fight the undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev next in a rematch – who is reportedly still recovering from an undisclosed injury suffered.

IM BAAAAAAACK!!!



Two more fight announcements 👊🏻👊🏻#UFC299 5-round co-main, Poirier vs Saint-Denis#UFC300 Number one contender fight, Oliveira vs Tsarukyan pic.twitter.com/aSPZtGEnAT — danawhite (@danawhite) January 8, 2024

Initially scheduled to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 294 back in October in a title fight rematch with Makhachev, Brazilian finisher, Oliveira was forced from the re-run after he suffered a nasty laceration over his right eyebrow just two weeks out from his fight with Makhachev, forcing his withdrawal.

As for Tsarukyan, the charging lightweight contender suffered a close decision loss to Makhachev in his first-ever Octagon appearance back in 2019 – with the duo both earning post-event Fight of the Night bonuses.

UFC 300 takes place on April 13. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and with the addition of Charles Oliveira onto the card, the flagship event now features the Brazilian alongside two fellow former gold holders, in the form of light heavyweight force, Jiri Prochazka, and former bantamweight king, Aljamain Sterling.

