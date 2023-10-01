Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has voiced his displeasure with the fact his championship rematch with Islam Makahchev is slated to take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, however, remains confident of winning gold once more – a championship he claims is still his.

Oliveira, a former undisputed titleholder at the weight class, managed to return to the winner’s enclosure back in June in the co-main event of UFC 289, after seeing his division-best 12-fight winning halted by Makhachev back in October of last year.

Landing a first round win over the surging Beneil Dariush, Oliveira racked up his first victory whilst competing in Canada in the promotion, defeating the Iranian-grappler with a slew of first round ground strikes.

Charles Oliveira confident of rematch win over Islam Makhachev

Questioning why his long-awaited title rematch with Makhachev must take place in the Middle East – where the defending champion retains a huge following and fanbase, Oliveira voiced his displeasure, however, claimed he would reclaim the championship regardless of location.

“You know, that’s where the champion is,” Charles Oliveira told James Lynch during a recent interview through a translator. “He (Islam Makhachev) calls the shots, but I’m coming back for my belt.”

During his championship reign – which began with a stunning come-from-behind knockout win over Michael Chandler, Oliveira racked up consecutive submission victories over former interim titleholders, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje in title fights.

As for Makhachev, the Russian grappling sensation successfully defended his throne in the main event of UFC 284 back in February of this year in Perth, Australia – landing a close, unanimous decision win over his featherweight counterpart and pound-for-pound number one, Alexander Volkanovski.

Can Charles Oliveira reclaim the title at UFC 294?