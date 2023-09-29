Former UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira speaks on Islam Makhachev taking place in Abu Dhabi, again.

In just under a month, fans will be treated to a matchup between the two best lightweights in the world when Oliveira and Makhachev rematch. The bout will take place on October 21, almost a year to the day from the first fight and will be the main event of UFC 294.

Last time out, Makhachev took home the win, and the belt, after sinking in an arm triangle in the second round. Even though he was champion at the time, Oliveira had to travel to Makhachev’s backyard and will have to do so again.

Charles Oliveira talks traveling to Abu Dhabi again

Talking to James Lynch, Oliveira discussed the upcoming matchup and having to travel to Abu Dhabi again. ‘Du Bronx’ does feel that it is slightly unfair, especially considering the upcoming Brazil card, but is fully focused on regaining the title.

“With twelve years in the game, I just kinda learned how to play the game,” Oliveira began. “He knew that there was a UFC [event] in Sau Paolo, so I just wanted to shoot my shot and see if it would work, but here we are.”

“I don’t necessarily think it’s fair, but it’s the game. That’s where the champion is, he calls the shots. I’m gonna back for my belt, wherever that is. To be fair, all I want is to win. However it is, however I get it done. I don’t care. I just want my hand raised.”

The fight, however long it goes should be a fun one – Oliveira has made habit of putting on thrilling fights while Makhachev himself was recently a part of a brilliant fight with Alexander Volkanovski.

Charles Oliveira talks with James Lynch

Who wins in the rematch, Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev?