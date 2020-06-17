Charles Oliveira Still Has Fights On UFC Deal, Fight Island Headliner Targeted

Spread the word!













Contrary to what he stated earlier, UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira still has fights on his current contract.

Oliveira last competed in March when he submitted Kevin Lee for his seventh win in a row. “Do Bronx” claimed afterwards that it was the final fight of his deal and that he was looking to sign a new one once the current global pandemic subsided.

That doesn’t seem to be the case according to his manager Diego Lima who states that the Brazilian still has two more fights.

“We always re-sign before the last (fight), no exception,” Lima told MMA Fighting. “This last contract was a five-fight deal, so Kevin Lee was the third (fight). In theory he still has two left, so, because of the pandemic and everything else, we preferred to do the fourth (fight) before renewing.”

Manager Wants Oliveira To Headline Fight Island Card

With plans to renew his deal after his next fight, the question now turns to who Oliveira should fight next.

The location will likely be in Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island due to Oliveira training in Brazil. And with a future title shot in mind, it appears they want no less than a big name in a headlining position.

“The right fight matters, but the main event definitely (is more important) because our strategy is to go for the belt, so we have to be smart now,” Lima said. “He’s coming off seven wins, and we were very smart in taking those seven fights. We took opponents that had a name, and then we fought Kevin Lee on the right time, when we were the main event.

“What’s the point of fighting Kevin Lee in the main card opener? It wouldn’t have the same glamour that this fight deserves. With a win over Kevin Lee in a main event now, there’s no other option but to give him another main event, another good fight. And that’s how we go to the belt.”

Of course, Oliveira will naturally be targeting the fighters ranked above him. But given the fights that are currently booked or slated, injuries and fighters like Conor McGregor and Paul Felder appearing to be retired, “Do Bronx” may have to fight someone ranked below him.

That’s fine — provided it’s a main event slot and eventually leads to a title shot down the line.

“It will end up being someone ranked below Charles,” Lima addd. “I’m OK with that if we can do a big fight, a main event, against Islam Makhachev, or someone tough that isn’t ranked, because Charles is ranked and would get one step closer to the belt.

“If Charles wins his second main event, eight wins in a row with no decisions, there’s nothing else left for Charles. What are they going to do? After this fight, it can’t be anything but a main event. And if he wins three main events in a row, he has no other option but fight for the belt.”

Who do you think Oliveira should fight next?