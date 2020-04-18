Charles Oliveira Expects New UFC Deal Following COVID-19 Pandemic

Spread the word!













Charles Oliveira expects to pen a new deal with the UFC once the current global situation subsides.

Oliveira’s current deal came to an end following his impressive submission win over Kevin Lee in the UFC Brasilia headliner last month. That victory put “Do Bronx” on a seven-fight winning streak as well as a very promising position when it comes to renegotiating his contract with the promotion.

But for now, Oliveira is not thinking about it.

“I’m not even worried about it,” Oliveira told MMA Fighting. “‘Macaco,’ Lima [my managers] and I sat down after the event and talked a lot. We know the wonderful moment I’m living right now; God has blessed me a lot, and I said I’d leave it up to my manager and wouldn’t worry about it.”

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the world has been at a standstill though UFC president Dana White plans on resuming the fight schedule next month.

And when it comes to a new deal with the UFC, Oliveira is leaving it all up to his managers once the COVID-19 situation comes to an end. That said, he still expects to remain with the Las Vegas-based promotion.

“We’re going through very difficult times with the coronavirus, so it’s in (my managers’) hands,” Oliveira said. “‘Macaco’ called me 15 of 20 days after the event and said he spoke with (UFC matchmaker) Sean (Shelby), and Sean said they would wait for this whole coronavirus thing to be over to sit and talk. We know the contract with the UFC is over, but it will definitely be renewed.

“… I want this whole (pandemic) to be over so we can get back to our normal lives and then we will definitely renew our contract. That’s something good for me.”

Oliveira will no doubt be targeting a top-five opponent when he is ready to return to action again.

What do you think of Oliveira’s chances against the top five in the lightweight division?