Javier Mendez, the head coach of undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has pumped the brakes on a title rematch between his student and former division titleholder, Charles Oliveira – even if the Brazilian emerges victorious from UFC 289 this weekend in his title-eliminator with Beneil Dariush.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, headlined UFC 280 back in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE – submitting the former undisputed division champion, Charles Oliveira in the pair’s vacant title fight.

Returning to the Octagon earlier this year in the main event of UFC 284 in Perth, Australia – Makhackala native, Makhachev successfully retained his crown in a close, unanimous decision win over current featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski on enemy territory.

As for Oliveira, the Brazilian has yet to return to active competition since seeing his 12-fight winning run halted by Makhachev last October in the Middle East, however, is scheduled to co-headline UFC 289 this weekend in Canada.

Javier Mendez uninterested in title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira

Billed as a potential title-eliminator at the weight class by many, Charles Oliveira’s chances of securing a rematch with Makhachev in Abu Dhabi again this October have been shot down by the above-mentioned, Mendez, however – even if he defeats the streaking Dariush in ‘The Great White North’.

“I want [Beneil Dariush] to win [at UFC 289] because I feel he deserves it,” Javier Mendez said on his podcast. “And Charles (Oliveira), I’ll be honest with you, I don’t know if we’ll get Charles even if he does win. It’s all based on what the UFC looks at the algorithm for, who’s gonna get the most money. Charles winning is not gonna be enough.”



“I think it’s gonna be (Justin) Gaethje or Dustin (Poirier) that’ll get the shot if Beneil doesn’t win,” Mendez explained. “Beniel wins, he gets the shot. I want Beneil, only because he’s a great challenge and he deserves it. But if Charles wins, then, hey, good for him too. Then Charles will probably have to fight one more time.” [Transcribed by MMA News]