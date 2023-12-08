Charles Oliveira given Islam Makhachev title fight rematch lifeline: ‘UFC 301 in May is a possibility’

Former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira will prioritize a championship rematch with rival, Islam Makhachev before Ramadan which begins in March and runs until April, however, if the Brazilian is unable to secure a re-run before then, he would still welcome a comeback at UFC 301 – currently targeted for a date in May.

Oliviera, the current number one ranked lightweight contender, most recently featured in the co-main event of UFC 289 back in June in Canada, landing a spectacular opening round ground strikes TKO win over recent UFC Austin main event star, Beneil Dariush.

The victory propelled the Sao Paulo native back to the winner’s enclosure, following a disappointing second round arm-triangle submission loss to the above-mentioned, Makhachev at UFC 280 back in October of last year in the duo’s vacant title affair.

And booked to fight Makhachev in the main event of UFC 294 two months ago in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Oliveira was forced from the title fight rematch against he suffered a nasty laceration above his right eye, forcing his withdrawal from the championship clash.

Charles Oliveira open to UFC 301 title rematch with Islam Makhachev

Linked with a title fight rematch rescheduling against Makhachev prior to the beginning of Ramadan in March of next year, Charles Oliveira’s head coach, Diego Lima claimed a potential UFC 301 landing pad could be possible for the bout.

“My plan was to start talks with the UFC, but (Ian Machado) Garry just arrived, so possible [on Thursday] we will have a meeting to decide,” Lima told Sherdog. “Charles (Oliveira) wants that rematch with (Islam) Makhachev in March before Ramadan, so that will be our main focus. But if the UFC wants us to wait for Ramadan, we will do it. We are not in a hurry. The most important thing for us is to have Charles face Islam next.”

“It’s gonna be a chess match,” Lima explained. “Fighting in March would be our priority, but for sure one of Charles’ dreams is to fight for the belt in front of his home fans. The UFC already announced a title fight for UFC 299… And it will be Ramadan in April, so UFC 301 in May can be a possibility.”

And off the back of the last weekend’s UFC Austin card in Texas, event headliner, Arman Tsarukyan, who turned in a blistering opening minute knockout win over Dariush, called for a title-eliminator bout against Charles Oliveira in his next appearance.

Would you like to see Islam Makahchev x Charles Oliveira 2 headline UFC 301 next year?