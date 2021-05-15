LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler results throughout the night (Sat. 15th. April 2021) from the Toyota Centre in Houston, Texas.

Taking main event status in a vacant UFC lightweight championship tilt, the #3 ranked, Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira meets with the #4 rated, ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler as the promotion crowns it’s first lightweight champion since the official vacating of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s crown earlier this year.

Entering the championship fight off the back of a division best, eight fight winning streak, Oliveira, the promotion’s most prolific submission artist earned his place in a vacant title fight with a unanimous decision win over former interim champion, Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson at UFC 256 in December.

Debuting in the UFC in January of this year in the co-headliner of UFC 257 on ‘Fight Island’ — Missouri veteran, Chandler stopped City Kickboxing striker, Dan Hooker with a brutal first round knockout following his move to the organization last year. Chandler is a former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion.

In tonight’s co-main event, the above-mentioned former interim lightweight best, Ferguson looks to snap a two-fight losing skid as he meets with Kings MMA staple, Beneil Dariush who has won his last six consecutively.

Prior to his December defeat to Oliveira, Ferguson suffered the snapping of his division-tying twelve fight undefeated streak in the form of a short-notice interim title loss to Justin Gaethje in April at UFC 249. Last featuring at UFC Vegas 18 in February, Dariush took home a second career win over Diego Ferreira via a close split decision success.

UFC 262 Results: Oliveira vs. Chandler

Main Card: (ESPN+/Pay-Per-View 10 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler (*)

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

Catchweight (137lbs): Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo

Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza

Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Ronaldo Souza vs. Andre Muniz

Featherweight: Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy

Middleweight: Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett

Flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Early Preliminary Card: (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6:30 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Featherweight: Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz

Lightweight: Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano

(*) for the vacant UFC lightweight championship