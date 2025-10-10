At UFC Rio, Charles Oliveira Has World Title on His Mind: “Another step forward, closer to my dream”

ByCraig Pekios
Charles Oliveira wants to be a champion again.

‘Do Bronx’ will look to take a giant leap toward that goal this Saturday when he steps back inside the Octagon in his home country for a high-stakes headliner against surging lightweight standout Mateusz Gamrot.

Oliveira has been chasing the 155-pound crown ever since he was stripped of the gold back in May 2022 after failing to make weight for a scheduled defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. Do Bronx’ had a chance to take back the title later that year, but ultimately fell to Islam Makhachev.

“It’s not about what’s at stake; it’s about what you want,” Oliveira told MMA Junkie ahead of his return to action on October 11. “If I win, I take another step forward, closer to my dream. There’s no pressure, nothing big at stake. What’s at stake is my victory.”


As for how he gets the win, Oliveira isn’t particularly concerned.

“That doesn’t motivate me. I want to win—doesn’t matter if it’s by knockout, submission, or decision. The only thing I care about is getting the win. I’m an MMA fighter. This fight can be on the feet or on the ground. I’m ready for everything.”

Charles Oliveira faces tough test against short-notice Gamrot

Originally, Oliveira was scheduled to headline UFC Rio against Rafael Fiziev before ‘Ataman’ bowed out of the bout due to an injury. Stepping in will be Gamrot, who currently sits as the eighth-ranked contender in the lightweight division — four spots behind Oliveira.

Gamrot has won four of his last five inside the Octagon, including a trio of wins over Jalin Turner, Fiziev, and Rafael dos Anjos. In his last outing, ‘Gamer’ scored a unanimous decision against Ľudovít Klein.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

