Undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev has once more called to be placed atop the UFC”s official men’s pound-for-pound rankings following his February victory and title defense, questioning how heavyweight kingpin can sit at the top of the pile.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 284 back in February in Perth, Australia – landing his first successful defense of the 155lbs championship with a close, competitive unanimous decision win over featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Winning vacant lightweight spoils back in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE in the main event of UFC 280, Makhackala native, Makhachev submitted former undisputed champion, Charles Oliveira with a second round arm-triangle submission win.

Billed as a bout to determine the outright pound-for-pound kingpin under the promotion’s banner, Islam Makhachev failed to actually take the top-spot in the pile, despite his judging victory over Volkanovski in enemy territory.

Islam Makhachev voices displeasure with UFC pound-for-pound rankings

Taking issue with the above-mentioned former light heavyweight champion, Jones’ inclusion on the list and seat at the top table, Makhachev described the scenario as “bullsh*t”.

“This is bullsh*t, brother,” Islam Makhachev told Daniel Cormier during an episode of Check In. “How [is] Jon Jones can be number one? He beat some guy [Ciryl Gane] who is not champion, this guy don’t have [a] belt. And they [the UFC] put him number one pound-for-pound [fighter], This is bullsh*t. It doesn’t matter how he beat him.”

Yet to be booked to make his Octagon return, Makhachev revealed recently how the UFC have informed him following his victory over Volkanovski, that he should take some time away from the Octagon, with reports suggesting the American Kickboxing Academy mainstay is primed to headline UFC 294 in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Makhachev scoffed at the idea of an immediate rematch with former champion, Oliveira overnight – following the Brazilian’s stunning first round ground strikes TKO win against Beneil Dariush at UFC 289.