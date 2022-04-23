Canadian featherweight contender, Charles Jourdain made relatively short work of former lightweight staple, Lando Vannata — stopping the Albuquerque-based veteran with an impressive opening round guillotine on the main card of UFC Vegas 52.

Jourdain, who most recently defeated Andre Ewell in an impressive December unanimous decision victory, drew Vannata in his return to the UFC Apex facility — turning in his second consecutive triumph.

Dropping Vannata with a well-placed and timed straight shot, Jourdain, a native of Quebec, managed to immediately setup a guillotine, before retaining full guard. Appearing to initially lock up a rare one-armed guillotine choke, Jourdain managed to clasp both hands together as Vannata attempted to escape, forcing a first round submission.

Below, catch the highlights from Charles Jourdain’s first round submission win over Lando Vannata

