Charles Johnson outpoints Sumudaerji in back-And-Forth clash – UFC Vegas 99 Highlights

Count it four straight wins for top-15 hopeful, Charles Johnson tonight, who lands a unanimous decision victory over Sumudaerji in their main card fight at UFC Vegas 99 tonight at the Apex facility.

Johnson, who has yet to crack the flyweight top-15 during his Octagon tenure, now finds himself in the midst of an impressive run of four straight wins, previously taking out Joshua Van, Jake Hadley, and Azat Maksum.

And tonight, in an impressive second round, former LFA flyweight champion, Johnson managed to crack Sumudaerji with a well-placed right winging hook and then forcing a knockdown at the Octagon fence before a slew of scrambles between the duo.

Landing his fourth consecutive win tonight, Johnson adds the steely Sumudaerji to prior successes over the likes of Zhalgas Zhumagulov, and Jimmy Flick.

Below, catch the highlights from Charles Johnson’s decision win over Sumudaerji