It’s still unclear if Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will compete in the Octagon again, but their competitive fire remains as potent as ever.

Poirier defeated McGregor in back-to-back fights in 2021, although the trilogy was a bit controversial. McGregor lost the fight due to a doctor’s stoppage after snapping his leg in the first round.

The bad blood between the two lightweights continued into the post-fight interviews, and their hostility for one another appears to just be getting started.

But, during a recent post on his Twitter, Poirier revealed he intends to rival McGregor not only in the cage but also in the whiskey business. He announced the launch of his brand new product; Rare Stash Bourbon in a video.

“What’s up man, I just want to say thank you to all my fans across the world, thank you for the love and support over the years,” Poirier said. “I’m excited to introduce you guys to my Rare Stash, check it out.”

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor To Compete In Whiskey Business

As of right now, Poirier’s new whiskey is available in 18 U.S. states and costs $100 for a 750ml bottle. His new brand will also sell merchandise such as hats and t-shirts on the company’s website.

Poirier is fresh off his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 and seems to be entertaining a fight with Nate Diaz for his return. Meanwhile, McGregor is planning on a return to the Octagon this summer after a long rehab from his leg injury.

McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey has been a huge success in the alcohol market, and he ended up selling a majority stake in the whiskey for a reported 106 million euros.

Poirier and McGregor could fight a fourth time in 2022, and the whiskey topic will more than likely be added to the discussion.

Are you planning to try Dustin Poirier’s new whiskey?

