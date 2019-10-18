Chan Sung Jung Believes He’s Better At Grappling Than Brian Ortega

Spread the word!













Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega will finally get their opportunity to clash inside the Octagon. The pair had been jawing off at one another on social media over the past several weeks after an initial bout at UFC Mexico City between them fell through.

Now, Jung and Ortega headline UFC Busan in South Korea inside the Sajik Arena on December 21. Earlier this week, Ortega and Jung met at a press conference to promote the card. During the presser, Ortega noted he believes jiu-jitsu is a hole he plans to exploit in “The Korean Zombie’s” game.

Jung responded by disagreeing with Ortega’s assessment, suggesting he believes he’s actually a better grappler than “T-City.” (H/T MMA Junkie)

“I don’t necessarily agree,” Jung said. “I think my jiu-jitsu is strong. I think I’m actually better at it and I am a better grappler.”

Ortega seemed amused by the answer, so much so that he had to ask the translator to again ask Jung if he believes his grappling is better than his. When Jung replied with, “Yes,” Ortega smiled and pointed to the ground before commenting “Let’s go.”

What do you think about Jung claiming to be a better grappler than Ortega? If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!