Brian Ortega vs. Chan Sung Jung Headlines UFC Busan In Korea

Brian Ortega’s UFC return is set. The UFC announced earlier today (Mon. September 23, 2019) that “T-City” will take on “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

The fight has been building up for quite some time as the two have gone back-and-forth through the media in recent weeks. Now, they’ll headline the December 21 card from Jung’s backyard of Busan, South Korea inside the Sajik Arena. Given the personal animosity between the pair, the headliner should make for quite the matchup.

T-City heads East to meet TKZ in your #UFCBusan main event! pic.twitter.com/LN5JkYfkJf September 23, 2019

Ortega was undefeated in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, racking up a record of 14-0. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace met his match against current 145-pound champion Max Holloway at UFC 231 last December. After taking a beating on the feet, Ortega was defeated via TKO due to a doctor stoppage after the fourth round. Now, over a year later, he’ll attempt to bounce back against a knockout artist in Jung.

“The Korean Zombie” has won two of his last three bouts, his most recent outing resulting in a first-round stoppage victory over Renato Moicano in South Carolina. The 32-year-old is still in the prime of his career, and is gunning for another shot at the featherweight title after a failed bid back in 2013 when he was defeated by Jose Aldo.

Currently, only two other fights have been announced for the UFC Busan card. Alexandre Pantoja will take on Matt Schnell at flyweight, while light heavyweights Volkan Oezdemir and Aleksandar Rakić go to battle in what should be an explosive affair.

