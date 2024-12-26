Chael Sonnen Surprised to Learn You Can Fracture Your Penis: “There’s no bone in there.”

Former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen is surprised to learn that a penis can, in fact, be fractured. Brazil’s Mateus Mendonca recently fractured his penis in training and warned others about wearing a cup in training.

Mateus Mendonca Fractured Penis

Recently, former UFC prospect Mateus Mendonca experienced an unusual and severe injury during training. The 25-year-old Brazilian fighter suffered a fractured penis while practicing jiu-jitsu. Mendonca initially didn’t realize the extent of his injury. He only noticed the excruciating pain about a month after the incident occurred.

Following this bizarre and painful experience, Mendonca has taken it upon himself to issue a warning to other fighters and athletes. His aim is to raise awareness about the potential for such unusual injuries in combat sports training, particularly in grappling-heavy disciplines like jiu-jitsu.

Chael Sonnen Talks Fractured Penises

On a recent episode of his podcast, Chael Sonnen discussed Mateus Mendonca’s current injury. He explained this was not an injury he was even aware of, he did not know that you can fracture your penis. Chael Sonnen explained:

“I also didn’t know that you could fracture a penis. There’s no bone in there, to my knowledge. And there are certain things you’d rush to the doctor to fix, but there are also certain things you wouldn’t want to go to the doctor for because you wouldn’t really know how to explain it—or you’d try to heal it at home. That sounds like what happened here. “Can’t do anything for two months. He’s at home, not training, just at home with his broken penis. It was fractured in jiu-jitsu with a technique I’ve never been shown. That’s terrible. I want him to feel better, and I want his message to get out so nobody else fractures their penis. His message was simple: If you’re doing jiu-jitsu, wear a cup so you don’t fracture your penis.”

What is a Fractured Penis?

A penis fracture is a serious urological emergency that occurs when there is a traumatic rupture of the tunica albuginea, the tough fibrous sheath surrounding the erectile tissue of the penis. Despite its name, it doesn’t involve an actual bone fracture, as the penis contains no bones. It has more to do with a sudden impact or blunt trauma causing a forceful bending resulting in serious injury.