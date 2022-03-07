Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Chael Sonnen has shockingly suggested Rafael dos Anjos should retire from fighting.

The former UFC lightweight champion looked at the top of his game as he dominated Renato Moicano over five rounds at UFC 272 this past weekend.

Despite that, Sonnen thinks it’s time the 37-year-old called it a career.

“I’m a big RDA fan and I would love to see him retire. Bet you didn’t think you’d hear me say that,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel.

“He’s top of his game, he’s healthy, he’s got all of his faculties, but every fighter’s career ends the same way, face down, embarrassed and two fights too late.”

‘The American Gangster’ knows dos Anjos will not take his retirement advice.

“RDA’s got a couple of years before we need to revisit this, I know I’m not going to get it, I don’t need to see him retire just today.”

Chael Sonnen Believes Rafael Dos Anjos Has Plenty Of Options Away From Fighting

Sonnen explained the reason he thinks dos Anjos should retire is that the Brazilian has earned enough money and is capable of creating a career for himself outside the Octagon.

“The sky is the limit. This guy is a triple threat,” Sonnen said.

“He can go off and be a commentator, he can go off and be a coach, he’s made enough money, he’s going in the hall of fame someday, I want to see him get out at a good point.”

“I do also question what the hell keeps him so hungry. Why is he willing to do this incredibly difficult task?

“He’s a special guy. He has a special mindset and he can do it all.” (Transcribed by Pundit Arena)

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Should Rafael dos Anjos seriously consider walking away from MMA?

Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.

