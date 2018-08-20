Chael Sonnen Speculates When Jon Jones Will Be Cleared To Fight

Chael Sonnen speculates on what the plan might be for former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones if he is able to fight this year.

It’s known that Jones and his camp have been optimistic about their chances of competing inside of the Octagon this year. Manager Malki Kawa has gone on record by stating that he hopes Jones fights before the end of 2018. Also, his striking coach Brandon Gibson expressed excitement over Jones developing one-punch knockout power.

Chael Sonnen Speculates

This leads us to Chael Sonnen Speculates that Jones and his team may know something that fight fans don’t know. That knowledge is about USADA making their decision regarding his latest drug test.

“If we are to believe that he is going to be out until summer of next year. Which is the minimum that he would be out by the rules that have been explained to us.” Sonnen said on his podcast (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “If we were to believe that, you would have to ask yourself ‘why is he training. Putting out videos, and having coaches confirm that he is working now in August?’” “It just does appear that Jon at least believes that he is about to be cleared and put onto that November card.”

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Potential Opponent

Although Jones’ opponent is not clear, Daniel Cormier’s name has been thrown out there. Keep in mind that DC is slated to fight Brock Lesnar with the heavyweight title on the line in January.