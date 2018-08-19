Jon Jones Makes Interesting Claim About USADA Status

Jon Jones makes an interesting claim about how things are going for him while dealing with USADA and their drug testing program.

Jones failed an in-competition drug test for Turinabol at UFC 214 after he beat Daniel Cormier by third-round TKO in the main event in July of 2017 in Anaheim, California. This allowed him to regain the title. However, as a result of that failed drug test, he was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title. He was also removed from the official UFC rankings.

If you recall, back in February, it was revealed that the CSAC revoked Jones’ MMA license and fined him $205,000. Many considered that this hearing that would determine Jones’ fate as a result of this drug test. Now, he’s waiting to hear the decision made by USADA.

Reality Of Situation

The former UFC light heavyweight champion has stayed quiet about the topic while letting his manager do all of the interviews. However, he recently commented on the ongoing situation where he clarified what a fan said. Which was if he was still in the testing pool.

Fans went on the USADA testing database last week where they noticed Jones hadn’t been tested at all in 2018. However, that all changed once a single test appeared in Q3 of 2018 for Jones. This led to speculation from fans that he removed himself from the pool like Brock Lesnar has done in the past.

By looking at the USADA rulebook, it states that anyone removing themselves from the program has to spend six months being tested before returning to the cage. Jones made it known on Twitter that he never left the testing pool.

Jon Jones Makes Comment

“Glad you enjoyed the few seconds of training footage I shared the other day. Just wanted to let everyone know, I never left the testing pool, not even for a day.”