Chael Sonnen Sees Through Jon Jones’ Support For Nate Diaz During USADA Incident

Chael Sonnen’s rivalry with UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones doesn’t look like it’s going to end anytime soon.

Jones recently showed support for Diaz following his problems with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) last week that nearly put his UFC 244 headliner with jorge Masvidal at jeopardy. In the end, Diaz was exonerated and the fight is still on.

But for Sonnen, Jones was never really sympathizing with Diaz in the first place — instead, he was just looking to promote his own struggles with USADA:

“Jon Jones takes a different approach,” Sonnen said in a recent video (via BJ Penn). “Jon Jones comes to the defense of Nate Diaz. He tells Nate he himself knows what this feels like to be falsely accused. It’s disguised as, ‘Hey man I’m here for ya and I won’t kick a man when he’s down. And we’re gonna wait till all the facts come out and we’re gonna reserve judgment.’

“It’s disguised as that while transparently being nothing more than a self-serving piece for Jon and an opportunity for him to try to get back what he took from the sport and all the things that he did wrong.”

Jones and Diaz Have Different Cases

Sonnen points to how Diaz’s struggles with USADA were also completely different from Jones’ who failed multiple drug tests in the past. In addition, he called his former foe’s deceptive words “very on-brand.”

“Their cases weren’t even remotely close,” Sonnen added. “‘Hey Nate, there is something that’s elevated here and we kinda need to find out how and why,’ is totally different than, ‘you’ve got cocaine in your system. Oh, by the way, 48 hours later you went on FOX Sports and admitted there was cocaine in your system because you snorted cocaine.’

“Which is entirely different than failing two more tests for steroids of which you were completely guilty. Oh and by the way, still having steroids in your system to this day, but it’s something called a picogram and it was enough confusion and ‘okay let’s all go play ball.’ The intent to be the bro, to be the buddy who’s there for you while attempting to tell his own story was nothing short of disgusting. But very on-brand.”

