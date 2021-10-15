Chael Sonnen is taking aim at his old rival Jon Jones once again, slamming him over Tweets he posted and deleted after getting banned from his gym.

Coach Mike Winklejohn recently announced that Jones would no longer be welcomed to train at his gym, Jackson-Wink MMA. This of course came after Jones’ latest arrest, which sees him facing charges of domestic violence and felony tampering with a vehicle.

“He is not allowed to come in the gym… because ignoring it and expecting different results is insanity,” Winklejohn said on The MMA Hour. “He’s got a lot of yes people around him that won’t tell him the truth, so he might hate me for it… That guy is capable of greatness. I hope he comes back, wins the heavyweight title, stops drinking, goes forward and goes on to bigger things.”

In a series of now deleted Tweets, Jones himself addressed the suspension, saying it was hurtful to lost the support of a longtime coach, but thanking those who have stayed by his side.

Jon Jones tweeted about losing the support of one of his “longtime coaches” after a “heartbreaking conversation.”



Per a statement from Jackson Wink MMA’s spokesperson, Jones is “temporarily suspended” from the gym. pic.twitter.com/7qJ6sDS4n7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 13, 2021

In a new video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen attacks Jones for his Tweets, calling them ‘disgusting’ (h/t Sportskeeda).

“Jon put a tweet on this and he deleted it and it was just disgusting,” Sonnen said. “The tweet was disgusting and he said, ‘it hurts really bad to have one of my coaches who I respect so much turn away from me, for the rest of the coaches going for that fight with me, we continue,’ and then he deleted it. The reason that tweet is disgusting is he used the word team. You have the most selfish guy in sport using the word team when convenient…”

Sonnen and Jones have been feuding with one another dating back to their match-up at UFC 159. Like most Sonnen fights, the lead-up saw a large amount of trash talk and insults be slung from both camps. Even though Jones would go on to win the bout with a first-round TKO, it’s clear the bad blood continues to run some eight years later.

What are your thoughts on Jon Jones’ Tweets? Do you agree with Chael Sonnen?