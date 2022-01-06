Chael Sonnen isn’t happy with Paddy Pimblett after the UFC prospect accused him of clickbait surrounding the recent Donald Cerrone fight rumors.

Pimblett dominated his UFC debut in 2021 against Luigi Vendramini, surviving an early barrage to earn a first-round knockout. It was quite the coming-out party for Pimblett, who was arguably the biggest signing by the promotion in the calendar year.

During a recent podcast appearance with Michael Bisping, Pimblett shut down talks of fighting Cerrone next and called out Sonnen for pushing a false narrative. Pimblett is expected to compete on the upcoming UFC London card.

After getting word of Pimblett’s comments, Sonnen didn’t respond with kind intentions in a video on his YouTube channel.

“Is Paddy secretly one stupid son of a bi**h?” Sonnen said. “Paddy woke up, took stupid pills, and goes on Michael Bisping’s show. On Michael’s show, Paddy accuses me of using his name for clickbait. I’d never do it and I’m also irritated that Paddy thinks his name is big enough that I would clickbait him. That might sound arrogant but that’s the truth. It pissed me off. Three weeks ago, I was sitting with Cerrone. He asked me what weight Paddy is. I had beautiful things to say about him. As I’m having this conversation, Cowboy’s texting Sean Shelby saying does Paddy have an opponent. I asked him, ‘Can I talk about this? He said, ‘Yes.’ So that’s what we did.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Paddy Pimblett Downplayed Chael Sonnen’s Claim That He’s Fighting Donald Cerrone Next

Sonnen has never been one to hold back what he thinks. During his career in the UFC, he was known as one of the best promoters in MMA with his brash personality and ability to build up a fight. He has taken these talents into his new career venture in broadcasting.

It’s clear that Pimblett’s comments irked Sonnen, and it’ll be interesting to see if these two can bury the hatchet and move forward into the new year.

