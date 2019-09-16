Chael Sonnen Praises Justin Gaethje’s Knockout Power

Spread the word!













Justin Gaethje got yet another knockout win.

In the main event of UFC Vancouver, Gaethje knocked out Donald Cerrone in the first round to extend his winning streak to three. In his past three wins, he has knocked out his opponent in the first round.

He no doubt has tremendous knockout power, but Chael Sonnen explains why he is able to knock so many people out. That is because Gaethje throws with intention to knock someone out. You rarely see him throw jabs.

“Everything he throws is designed to put you out. He does not come out with a real jab heavy game. He is looking for crosses, hooks, and uppercuts,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “Those are finishing punches. Jabs, are to let you find out where the opponent is, it is a tool for measure.”

With that, every punch he throws has a chance to put your lights out. It happened to James Vick, Edson Barboza, and now Cerrone. All Gaethje needs is one punch and that is because all his punches are thrown with power. Not to find range and keep the fight at a distance like many people do.

Ultimately, Sonnen is very impressed by Gaethje’s power and the way he fights. He says he uses his wrestling as a defensive tactic to keep the fight where he wants it so he can land his hard shots. He needs to close the distance to land these power shots, and that’s exactly what he does.

Who do you think Gaethje should fight next? Has he earned a title opportunity at this point?